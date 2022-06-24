Celebrity Gossip: Beanie Feldstein, Denise Richards, Kourtney Kardashian + More!

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN ‘STARVED’ HER COVID FEVER: Kourtney Kardashian revealed on her lifestyle blog, Poosh, that she recently battled Covid-19 for a second time. The 43-year-old reality star say she’s made a “full recovery” and shared some of her tips. Primarily, she explained, “I like to starve my fever like my grandma always taught me.” She also urged readers to reach out to doctors they trust.

JERRY HARRIS IS LIKELY FACING A 15-YEAR SENTENCE: Cheer star Jerry Harris could be facing 15 years in prison. According to documents obtained by TMZ, the U.S. Attorney’s Office is recommending 15 years behind bars for pleading guilty to one count of receipt of child pornography, and one count of traveling with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct. They also requested that he get 10 years of supervised release once he gets out of prison. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 28th.

SARAH JESSICA PARKER DOESN’T WANT TO BE APPLAUDED FOR HER GRAY HAIR: Sarah Jessica Parker wishes people would stop applauding her for being brave just because she doesn’t always hide her grays. The And Just Like That star told Glamour, “I can’t spend time getting base color every two weeks.” She further pleaded, “Please, please applaud someone else’s courage on something!” The actress says she just doesn’t understand why she’s “supposed to be spending that much time thinking about [aging].” She adds, “There’s been far more peripheral chatter about my time spent on earth than I’ve spent thinking about it myself.”

RAY LIOTTA’S FIANCE FEELS ‘FRAGILE’ ONE MONTH AFTER HIS DEATH: Ray Liotta’s fiancée is struggling one month after his passing. Jacy Nittolo wrote on Instagram, “There are no words to properly describe what one goes through with this type of unexpected loss. I miss him every second of every day.” She added that she’s thankful for their big, blended family, writing, “Our lives right now are so fragile yet we are each holding each other up.”

DENISE RICHARDS IS JOINING ONLYFANS: Denise Richards is following her 18-year-old daughter’s example and joining OnlyFans. The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star announced on Instagram Thursday (June 23rd) that she’ll be producing content on the adult site for $25 a month. The announcement comes just one week after Sami Sheen joined the site.

BEANIE FELDSTEIN IS ENGAGED: Beanie Feldstein is engaged. The Booksmart star shared on Instagram Thursday (June 23rd) that Bonnie-Chance Roberts, her girlfriend of three years proposed. Feldstein wrote in her Instagram Stories, “@bonnie_chance you make me happier than I knew was possible i love you.” The pair met while working on the 2019 film, How to Build a Girl where Roberts was a producer.