Celebrity Gossip: Bam Margera, Kate Middleton, Clare Crawley and More!

BAM MARGERA TAKEN TO REHAB: Police have taken MTV alum Bam Margera to a rehab facility after an incident at a Tampa Bay hotel, Page Six reports. Police arrived to respond to a report of an “emotionally disturbed person.” It’s unclear what was going on, but clearly police found cause to take him to rehab. “When deputies arrived, they were informed that Mr. Margera had an ex parte order, which is a judge’s order for court-ordered rehabilitation. Those are taken out by a third party on behalf of the person.” He is not facing criminal charges.

KATE MIDDLETON GOES BOND GIRL: Prince William and Kate Middleton hit the red carpet for the U.K. premiere of No Time To Die, the final James Bond film starring Daniel Craig. For the event, Kate donned a gorgeous shimmering gold, full sleeve dress with a revealing neckline.

BEHIND CLARE CRAWLEY, DALE MOSS SPLIT: Clare Crawley and Dale Moss have broken up, and this time it’s for keeps. A sourced told Us that the Bachelorette alums believe it’s “best for them.” The source continued: “They have different visions and wedding planning wasn’t happening which made Clare really upset. She wants to be in Sacramento to be close to her family, especially her mom who isn’t well. Dale wants to remain in NY. They will still support each other and have love for each other no matter what.”

JOSH DUGGAR’S PUSH TO DISMISS CHILD PORN CASE FAILS: A judge has denied four out of five of Josh Duggar’s motions to suppress evidence and get his child porn case dismissed. The 33-year-old father of six with another on the way has been charged of receiving and possessing child sex abuse material. He pleaded not guilty and is set to stand trial on November 30th.

SPACE CADET: William Shatner wants to become the oldest man to head into space, a source told People. The 90-year-old Star Trek alum is reportedly in talks to board Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin New Shepard rocket.

JENNIFER LAWRENCE EMBRACES BUMP: Jennifer Lawrence announced that she is expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney this month, and this week, she was photographed strolling around NYC with the baby bump on full display. No word yet on when the baby is due.