Celebrity Gossip: Bam Margera, Jerry Harris, Anne Hathaway + More!

RIDER STRONG TRIED TO DISTANCE HIMSELF FROM ‘BOY MEETS WORLD’: Rider Strong revealed to Insider Tuesday (July 5th) that he didn’t like being associated with Boy Meets World when he was younger. The actor said, “For years in my midteens, I didn’t watch the show. Whenever we were down from the show, I literally ran away from Los Angeles and buried my head in the sand. Strong continued, “I should have just been happier and lived in the moment and been proud of the show and been proud of what we were doing. But instead, I don’t know, I had a real chip on my shoulder.”

JERRY HARRIS SENTENCED TO 12 YEARS: TMZ reports that Cheer star Jerry Harris has been sentenced to 12 years in prison in his child pornography case. The 22-year-old former cheerleader pleaded guilty to one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of traveling with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct.

JULIE ANDREWS LIKE ‘A MUM’ TO ANNE HATHAWAY: Julie Andrews revealed in a recent interview with Vanity Fair that her on-screen granddaughter, Anne Hathaway, is like family. The 86-year-old actress recalled working with Hathaway on the 2001 film The Princess Diaries and said, “It was great fun to watch her growing and learning and I think that I probably was a bit of a mum to her too. We’re great friends.”

BAM MARGERA FILMED PARTYING DURING ESCAPE FROM REHAB: Bam Margera was filmed partying during his escape from a Florida rehab facility last month. According to TMZ, the Jackass star hit a bar in Pompano Beach after leaving the treatment center on June 25th. From there he went to the hospital to treat an injured wrist, a strip club, and a friend’s house where he appeared to be unconscious. Margera eventually returned to rehab two days later.