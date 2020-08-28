Celebrity Gossip: Bachelorette, Chrissy Teigen, Halle Berry and More!

BACHELORETTE PREMIERE DATE REVEALED: The Bachelorette will drop on Tuesday, October 13th, ABC revealed. Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams will be featured after Crawley fell for one of her contestants early on in the filming process, though Adams has not been formally named as the new lead. “Bachelor Nation, the wait is finally over! Clare Crawley will finally embark on her journey to find true love as The Bachelorette returns for its sizzling 16th season on a new night,” ABC teases. “Clare had women across America cheering from their living rooms when she famously stood up to controversial Bachelor Juan Pablo during the memorable 18th season finale of The Bachelor. Clare left the season with a new sense of self-worth and a determination to never settle for anything less than the unconditional love and respect that she deserved.” The new poster also appears to be an homage to The Graduate, the 1967 film starring Dustin Hoffman, in which he is seduced by an older woman played by Anne Bancroft. Crawley is the oldest Bachelorette in history at age 39.

CHRISSY TEIGEN IS SHOCKED: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are excited but pretty surprised that baby No. 3 is on the way. An insider tells People that the model, 34, and musician “never thought it would be possible for Chrissy to get pregnant naturally,” so they “were never overly cautious” in their intimacy.

HALLE BERRY TALKS SELF-LOVE: Halle Berry wants you to love yourself. The 54-year-old shared a topless shot of herself with her 6.5 million Instagram followers, writing: “Self-love is never selfish.” This comes as the star aims to represent herself in her split from ex Olivier Martinez.

TRACEE ELLIS ROSS TALKS CHANGE: Tracee Ellis Ross is speaking out after Jacob Blake got shot and paralyzed by police. On Wednesday, the 47-year-old appeared on The Late Late Show With James Corden, and voiced support for the pro athletes protesting games in his name. “I say bravo. I think is is a moment to take a stand. The truth is, it is not just in response to Jacob,” Ross said of the NBA, WNBA and more athletes’ decision to protest. “… It is one of the most American things you can do, use your voice, take a stand. and I think all of us need to.” She continued: “Jacob is your brother as he is my brother. We cannot disregard for human life or Black humanity, Black bodies, Black life, to be brutalized and violently disregarded in that way. And if we all don’t stand up it won’t change.”

BLAKE LIVELY TOASTS 33 AT HOME: Blake Lively turned 33 Tuesday at home, with a celebration with family, including husband Ryan Reynolds, their three daughters James, Inez and Betty and others. She shared images on Instagram Stories, which showed a trail of ribbons left by family members, a McMuffin for breakfast, cake popsicles and socially distant spa time.