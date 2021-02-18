Celebrity Gossip: Awkwafina, Clare Crawley, Ben Higgins and More!

STAR-STUDDED GOLDEN GLOBES LINE-UP ANNOUNCED: Renée Zellweger, Awkwafina, Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo, Joaquin Phoenix and Cynthia Erivo are set to present awards at the 78th Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, February 28th. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will host from separate coasts. The 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards will air on Sunday, Feb. 28 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on NBC.

DALE MOSS AND CLARE CRAWLEY MET UP BECAUSE … The Bachelorette couple Dale Moss and Clare Crawley got engaged, split up, but then were spotted together in Florida, prompting speculation that they were getting back together. A source told E!: "Dale had regret over everything that happened between him and Clare and has been reaching out to her recently. She finally caved and decided to answer his calls and talk it out with him." They added: "They aren't back together but Clare has expressed she misses him and wants to work it out." Rumors swirled that he cheated on her, but Moss has denied the reports.

BEN HIGGINS TALKS WEIGHT LOSS: Bachelor alum Ben Higgins is opening up about his health scare while on the show. "The craziest thing that ever happened to me on this franchise, that I can speak to openly now, is I had a massive parasite the whole time I was on the show," he shared on the Fubo Sports podcast Drinks With Binks. "I was in Honduras—which is a country I love—for a wedding. I get a parasite in my gut. I have an incredible stomach flu for the three months of the season, I lose 30 lbs. from start to finish."

CHRISTINE QUINN IS PREGNANT: Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn is pregnant with her first child. Quinn married Christian Richard in December of 2019. The wedding was documented on the third season of Selling Sunset.

DYLAN MCDERMOTT TEASES LAW & ORDER: Dylan McDermott teased his debut in Law & Order: Organized Crime with a pic himself in character. “April 1,” he captioned it. Details on his character are scant. Christopher Meloni is returning as Elliot Stabler.