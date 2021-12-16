Celebrity Gossip: Aubrey Plaza, Lala Kent, Bethenny Frankel + More!

LALA KENT APPRAISED FAKE ENGAGEMENT RING: Lala Kent says that Randall Emmett gave her a fake engagement ring. The Vanderpump Rules star, who dumped her ex-fiance in October, claimed on Wednesday’s (Dec. 15th) episode of her podcast that the six-carat diamond that was once valued at $150,000 was most likely brown and “treated by one or more processes to change it’s color. A jeweler told her he would only value it “in the teens.”

JASON HITCH DEAD AT 45: Jason Hitch, known for Season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé has died of complications from Covid-19 at the age of 45. His sister Shannon told TMZ that he passed Tuesday (Dec. 14th) night inside the ICU of a Florida hospital. He was not vaccinated and had no known pre-existing medical conditions.

BETHENNY FRANKEL ‘EMBARRASSED’ BY PRENUP: Bethenny Frankel said on her Just B podcast that she initially felt embarrassed about getting a prenup with her ex-husband Jason Hoppy. The Real Housewives of New York City star said, “The word ‘prenup’ was embarrassing to me. It’s uncomfortable, it’s awkward. A contract when you get married? If I had known that getting into marriage is the same as getting into business together with a business partner, my eyes would have been more open.” The couple married in 2010 and divorced two years later. Their “horrific, hall of fame, nightmare divorce” took eight years to finalize.

AUBREY PLAZA SHARES DETAILS OF SECRET WEDDING: Aubrey Plaza shared the details of her secret wedding to Jeff Baena with Ellen on Wednesday (Dec. 15th). The Parks and Recreation alum said that the two had grown bored during lockdown and decided to celebrate their 10th anniversary by getting hitched with the help of 1hourmarriage.com. The pair began dating in 2011 after working together on multiple projects, including 2014’s Life After Beth and 2017’s The Little Hours.