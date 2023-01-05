Celebrity Gossip: Ashley Olson, Teresa Giudice, Andy Cohen + More!

ERIC DANE AND REBECCA GAYHEART SPARK RECONCILIATION RUMORS: Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart sparked reconciliation rumors after being photographed holding hands on a family vacation. According to Page Six, the estranged couple took a trip to Cabo with their kids and and stayed close, with the Grey’s Anatomy alum keeping his arm around Gayheart or holding her hand as they disembarked from a boat. The pair, who share daugters Billie, 12, and Georgia, 11, filed for divorce in 2018, but never finalized it.

LISA HOCHSTEIN’S HUSBAND ACCUSES HER OF ABUSE: Lenny Hochstein accused his estranged wife, Lisa Hochstein, of abuse in a lengthy Instagram comment. The plastic surgeon said of the Real Housewives of Miami star, “Lisa treated me like her servant. She refused to help me with the smallest requests, yelled at me on a weekly if not daily basis, established a life completely away from me, stayed out partying when I was home, criticized everything I did (except working hard), shoved her friends who I disliked down my throat, embarrassed me in public in front of my friends and refused to do anything with me.”

ASHLEY OLSEN MARRIES LOUIS EISNER: Ashley Olsen and Louis Eisner have tied the knot. According to Page Six, the former Full House star and her longtime boyfriend were wed at a private Bel-Air home on December 28th with only a few dozen guests in attendance. The two have been together since 2017.

SOCIAL MEDIA USERS MOCK TERESA GIUDICE’S BIKINI: Social media users are accusing Teresa Giudice of modeling a fake Chanel bikini on Instagram Tuesday (January 3rd). In a poolside photo, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star posed in a black bikini with the interlocking white Chanel Cs stitched on the top. Instagram account The Real Bad Fashions posted side-by-side shots of the alleged knockoff and legitimate designer goods with one commenter adding, “She ironed on that CC herself.”

ANDY COHEN SAYS HE DIDN’T SNUB RYAN SEACREST: Andy Cohen says he never snubbed Ryan Seacrest. The Dick Clark’s Rockin’ Eve host said on Live! With Kelly and Ryan that although Anderson Cooper turned around and waved on New Year’s Eve, Cohen didn’t bother say, “Hi!” The Bravo personality said on Andy Cohen Live Wednesday (January 4th) that he didn’t even see Seacrest. He explained, “usually if [Cooper’s] waving at Ryan, he’ll say to me, ‘Hey, there’s Ryan.’ you know what I mean? Yeah. And then I’ll turn around and wave or I’ll say, ‘there’s Ryan,’ but he didn’t do that.”