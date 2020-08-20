Celebrity Gossip: Ashley Benson, Jesse Goins, Sofia Vergara and More!

IS ASHLEY BENSON ENGAGED? Ashley Benson is sparking engagement rumors after being spotted wearing a honking sparkler on her left right finger. She was with boyfriend G-Eazy running errands in L.A., and she kept her hands in her pockets, but the ring was still spotted. She has been linked to G-Eazy since May, after breaking up with her girlfriend of two years, Cara Delevingne.

JESSE GOINS DEAD: Gold Rush star Jesse Goins has died at the age of 60. He was discovered by a crew member unconscious on the set Tuesday night. Reports say the cause may have been a heart attack. “We are absolutely heartbroken to hear about Jesse Goins death,” a Discovery spokesperson said in a statement. Adding, “Our hearts and prayers go out to his family.” He is survived by his wife and his brother.

JOE MANGANIELLO TALKS LIFE IN QUARANTINE: Joe Manganiello is ready to celebrate five years of marriage with Sofia Vergara in November, and he tells People that “my instincts about her were right.” And they’ve had more opportunities than ever to connect during the COVID-19 shutdown he adds. “Sofia had never seen Mad Men, which I saw every episode of and was obsessed with, so we went through all of Mad Men,” Manganiello says. “Then she had never seen The Sopranos and I was like, ‘That’s the greatest show that’s ever been made that kicked off all of the great cable shows. It paved the way. You have to see these.’ So I watched The Sopranos again. She thought it was brilliant.”

KJ APA MAKES ROMANCE INSTA-OFFICIAL? Riverdale’s KJ Apa seems to have made his rumored romance with Clara Berry Instagram-official. He posted nude pics of the French model, lying and standing on a wall outside with a stunning backdrop. “There’s nowhere else,” the New Zealand actor captioned the snaps, also tagging the model.

TRACEE ELLIS ROSS GOT THE LADY CHORES: Speaking to the LA Times’ Can’t Stop Watching podcast, Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross says she spoke up for her character Rainbow Johnson, who she felt was being railroaded into domestic duties for no reason. “What I did speak up about from the beginning was, ‘Why am I carrying laundry?’ ‘Why am I the person in the kitchen cooking right now, when this has nothing to do with the scene?’ Even sometimes when it does have something to do with the scene. And I started coining them as ‘lady chores,’ ” she said. “ ‘Why am I doing the lady chores?’ ‘Can’t (co-star) Anthony (Anderson) do the lady chore?’ …Because I don’t believe they’re ‘lady chores.’ I believe they’re house chores.”