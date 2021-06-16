Celebrity Gossip: Arie Luyedyk Jr., Salma Hayek, Carly Waddell and More!

ARIE LUYEDYK JR., LAUREN BURNHAM SHARE FIRST PHOTOS OF TWINS: Lauren Burnham Luyendyk and Arie Luyendyk Jr. are sharing the first images of their newborn twins. On Tuesday, the former Bachelor, 39, shared a shot of mother and twins in bed. He wrote: "Never been prouder of my wife than in this moment. She is the strongest woman I know and I'm lucky to be on this incredible journey with her. We are proud parents of a healthy boy and girl!"

SALMA HAYEK TALKS OWL-BARFING INCIDENT: Salma Hayek’s pet owl Kerig perched on top of Harry Styles and threw up, she recalled to Ellen DeGeneres. "One time there was a very important celebrity – I will not say his name – he was really excited about the owl and was hoping that the owl would go on his head because it was on me," Hayek explained, at first refusing to reveal the singer's identity. "The minute he least expected it, [Kering landed] on his head…. and this thing came out, this ball of rat hair was on his head." After probing, Hayek admitted Styles was the victim and was “super cool” about it.

CARLY WADDELL IN ROUGH SHAPE: Bachelor in Paradise alum Carly Waddell is “in rough shape” after being rushed to the hospital, according to her estranged husband, Evan Bass. No word on what led to her hospitalization, but Bass revealed on IG Stories that she has been discharged, but still has a ways to go. “After 9 hours we left the hospital but she’s still in pretty rough shape and may have to go back.” He added, “Continued thoughts and prayers are so appreciated. And she knows she’s beloved.”

RENEWED: Following the dramatic departure of Sharon Osbourne, The Talk has been renewed for a 12th seaon on CBS. TBD if Sheryl Underwood, Carrie Ann Inaba, Amanda Kloots and Elaine Welteroth will return as hosts, but it is widely expected.

LISA BARNES IS DEAD: Gone Girl actress Lisa Banes has died at age 65 from injuries sustained during a hit-and-run caused by an electric scooter. She was reportedly struck on a crosswalk on the Upper West Side on June 4th. The scooter kept going after hitting her; no arrests have been made yet.