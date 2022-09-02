Celebrity Gossip: Anne Heche, Sharon Stone, Olivia Wilde + More!

ANNE HECHE DIED WITHOUT A WILL: Anne Heche died without a will and her 20-year-old son is looking to oversee her estate. According to court documents obtained by E! News, Homer Laffoon filed a petition to manage her estate after she died from injuries sustained during a car crash last month. The documents show that the Men in Trees actress’ estate consists of two heirs, Laffoon, and his half-brother, Atlas Tupper.

SHARON STONE GOT DUMPED FOR NOT USING BOTOX: Sharon Stone stopped getting Botox and it cost her a boyfriend. She told Vogue Arabia that using over 300 shots of injectables and filler to fix her face after a massive stroke made Botox switch from a “cute luxury to some kind of massive, painful neurological need.” When a recent boyfriend discovered the Basic Instinct actress was done with injectables, he left. She told the outlet, “If you don’t see me for more than that, you’ll please find your way to the exit.”

BRADLEY COOPER ENCOURAGED OLIVIA WILDE TO DIRECT ‘DON’T WORRY DARLING’: Olivia Wilde recently told Interview magazine that Bradley Cooper encouraged her to direct and star in Don’t Worry Darling. Wilde told the outlet, “Cooper was a great supporter. He said ‘It’s going to be really wonderful to be able to direct from within the scenes.” However, she thinks it’s easier to be a male actor/director, adding, “All of these men had done this in comfortable shoes, and I swear part of it is that I was in a f—- bustier and heels and a wig. They were coming at me doing these necessary but frustrating touch-ups at every second, and I was like, ‘I need to be at the monitor, I need to be in charge.’ I found that to be really hard.”

KIM KARDASHIAN VISITS PELETON SERIES: Kim Kardashian isn’t a runner, but that didn’t stop her from joining Ashton Kutcher on his Peleton running series, Our Future Selves. A teaser shared on Instagram by the company’s VP and head instructior Robin Arzon shows Kutcher at an excitement level of “11” because the reality star showed up for the episode. Despite not being a runner, Kutcher noted that Kardashian was running at a 7-minute mile pace during their conversation.