Celebrity Gossip: Anna Faris, Jillian Michaels, Ben Affleck + More!

ANNA FARIS ELOPED: Anna Faris confirmed her marriage to Michael Barrett on the latest episode of her podcast, Anna Faris Is Unqualified. She married the 51-year-old cinematographer in a courthouse ceremony on San Juan Island in Washington State. Even her family didn’t know about her plans to elope. She admitted to breaking the news to one of her aunts a few days after her nuptials.

JILLIAN MICHAELS TO SUE MOVING COMPANY FOR LOST ITEMS TOTALING MORE THAN $30K; Jillian Michaels claims that the FlatRate Moving and Storage company lost $30,000 worth of possessions during her cross country move from L.A. to Miami in early June. According to TMZ, the company picked up the items, including clothes, tools, and outdoor furniture, in late March and stored them in a facility for a few months. When delivery day rolled around, she claims that a bunch of things never arrived. She reported the missing items to local law enforcement and plans to file a civil lawsuit against the movers. A rep for the company told TMZ, “FlatRate Moving has been in constant contact with Ms. Michaels and her representatives and is confident that we will reach an amicable resolution.”

‘MIGHTY DUCKS’ STAR COMPLETES DRUG PROGRAM: Shaun Weiss, the goalie from the Mighty Ducks movies, has had his 2020 burglary charge dismissed after successfully completing a court-ordered drug program. The D.A.’s Office told TMZ that Weiss “demonstrated perseverance during his recovery complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic.” They added, “Shaun regained employment and has been traveling across the country making guest appearances and signing autographs. He received tremendous support from friends and fans of the character, Goldberg, he played in the 1992 hit The Mighty Ducks.”

LEAH REMINI SHARES BIRTHDAY SNAP WITH BENNIFER 2.0: On Thursday (July 23rd), Leah Remini shared a video from her 51st birthday party that included a snap of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Approximately 32 seconds into the two-minute Instagram video, Affleck can be seen in a black-and-white photo with his arms around both ladies. The former King of Queens star wrote, “Wanted to share a little video from my birthday with you all because I got so much love from you on my birthday but also everyday. I consider myself to have the best support system here on social media. Also, I can’t thank my family & friends enough for coming, for celebrating with me in a way that was very special to me.” Remini turned 51 on June 15th.