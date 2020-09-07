Celebrity Gossip: Anna Faris, Cuba Gooding Jr., Ray Fisher and More!

ANNA FARIS LEAVING MOM: Anna Faris is leaving Mom after seven seasons. Faris and Warner Bros Television confirmed the news Friday. Faris said: “The past seven years on Mom have been some of the most fulfilling and rewarding of my career. I’m so thankful to [creator] Chuck [Lorre], the writers, and my amazing castmates for creating a truly wonderful work experience.” On the hit CBS show, she played single mom Christy Plunkett’ her mom Bonnie is played by Allison Janney. Faris said she will be pursuing “new opportunities.” The show will go on without her, Warner Bros. promised.

CUBA GOODING JR. PUTS OUT FIRE IN HAMPTONS: Some worry that Cuba Gooding Jr.’s career is in flames as he fights legal charges of sexual assault, but the star is still out and about in the Hamptons. At a Labor Day weekend party, he helped a guest who “inadvertently set himself on fire,” at a socially distant Shabbat dinner. A spy told Page Six: “Cuba jumped into action hero mode and doused him with water in front of frightened guests, who applauded once it was clear the guy was OK.” A rep for Gooding confirmed the incident, commenting, “The back of the gentleman’s shirt ignited into flames from a candle that he unknowingly leaned back into while the rabbi was giving the Shabbat prayer. The man started panicking and flailing his arms, and guests backed away from the victim — except for Cuba, who ran to the gentleman and doused the flames completely.”

RAY FISHER FIRES BACK AT JUSTICE LEAGUE INVESTIGATION: Ray Fisher is responding to a statement from Warner Bros. over his complaints about the “abusive” conduct on the set of Justice League. On Friday, the studio announced that he was being unresponsive in the investigation into director Joss Whedon’s conduct. He tweeted out copies of an email he said he sent out after meeting with the investigator, adding: “Thank you all for the support and for seeing through @wbpictures desperate and scattershot attempt to discredit me to continue protecting those in power. I met with the investigator via Zoom on Aug 26th.” In another tweet, he said: “It’s also worth noting that I made it clear to the world on Aug 21st that I would be vetting the investigator to ensure a fair and protected process for all witnesses. @wbpictures has escalated this to an entirely different level, but I’m ready to meet the challenge.”

PAMELA ANDERSON IS MOVING ON: Pamela Anderson is leaving her 12-day marriage to Jon Peters behind her, and has moved on with her security guard. An insider tells Page Six that it’s “the pandemic’s sexiest tryst.” The pair have been “jetting around Canada” and hanging at hotels. “He’s in his 40s. A real man, finally,” said the pal. “He knows how to handle her. It’s very cool to see. She’s completely comfortable, and they’re never out of each other’s sight.”

KATIE HOLMES + EMILIO VITOLO? Katie Holmes may have a new love interest in chef Emilio Vitolo, according to pics obtained by TMZ. The Dawson’s Creek star and Vitolo appear to be loving life, though there are no official confirmations of a new romance, and he has been publicly linked to Rachel Emmons, the designer behind the Anna Rachel Studio. Holmes split from longtime love Jamie Foxx in May of 2019.

CHADWICK BOSEMAN’S MOM WAS BEHIND PRIVATE CANCER BATTLE: Chadwick Boseman always kept his private life just that, and his health crisis was no exception. His longtime agent Michael Greene told The Hollywood Reporter that his mother Carolyn was behind his decision to keep his four-year battle with colon cancer a secret. “She always taught him not to have people fuss over him,” said Greene.