Celebrity Gossip: Anna Duggar, Meghan Markle, Kendall Jenner and More!

ANNA DUGGAR CLAPS BACK: Anna Duggar is clapping back after trolls told her that she and Josh Duggar can’t afford seven kids. The pregnant reality star said that her “husband is a diligent worker and provides well for our family.”

HARRY & MEGHAN OUT? Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be “ditched” by the royal family in a cost-cutting overhaul, a royal biographer predicted. “Prince Charles has wanted for a very long time to cut the monarchy down to save costs and to make people be worth the money that they got from the taxpayer,” biographer Angela Levin told Britain’s TalkRadio. “I imagine that that might be when Harry and Meghan are ditched from being members of the royal family,” she predicted.

KENDALL JENNER IS ‘HAPPIEST’ SHE’S EVER BEEN: Kendall Jenner is happier than she’s ever been with Devin Booker, a source tells People of her new romance. Jenner, 25, “is very private about their relationship,” the source says it's “obvious that they have something special going on.”

ASHLEY JUDD SHARES SHOT OF LEG: Ashley Judd is headed toward a better place after shattering her leg in the Congo in February. The 53-year-old broke her leg in four places, and she suffered severe nerve damage. She wrote: “With the kind of injury I (and many others) have, we speak of degrees. In the video, 109 degrees was an outrageous dream, and trying to reach it was agony. I did 60 of those heel slides a day. I sobbed through them. I made it because of the loving exhortation and validation of my many friends. Yesterday, I effortlessly reached the benchmark of 130 degrees. I can nearly reach my knee as you see in one picture. My feet can rest almost parallel.”