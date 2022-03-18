Celebrity Gossip: Amy Schumer, Chris Redd, Tom Hiddleston + More!

AMY SCHUMER SHARES PARENTING ADVICE: Amy Schumer recently revealed to People (the TV show!) the parenting advice she’s given to friends Michael Cera and Jennifer Lawrence. The 40-year-old Life & Beth star said, “It’s just about failing. It’s like stand up. You mess up so bad.” She added that both Cera and Lawrence are “doing great. They really are both just such clear, natural parents.”

CHRIS REDD IS TIRED OF HOLDING BACK KANYE JOKES: Chris Redd recently revealed to Jess Cagle that it’s been hard not to joke about the situation between Kanye West and his Saturday Night Live costar Pete Davidson. The comedian, who has previously impersonated West on SNL, said, “It’s just better not to like put your friend in a weird situation by antagonizing a situation more than you need to. But I’m really tired of sitting on these jokes though. So I hope they figure that out soon. Cause I ain’t got nothing to do with none of this.”

‘BUFFY’ ALUM SAYS JOSS WHEDON CREATED HIGH SCHOOL-LIKE ENVIRONMENT ON SET: A Buffy The Vampire Slayer alum has come forward to say that there is “a lot of psychological depth” to the way Joss Whedon treated attractive women on set. Danny Strong tells Even Ross Katz in his new book, Into Every Generation a Slayer Is Born: How ‘Buffy’ Staked Our Hearts, that although he had a “positive experience” working on the former WB and UPN drama, “These stories, they’re sort of atypical in creating this petty, almost high-school-like environment in pitting the pretty girls all against each other. I’m sure there’s a lot of psychological depth about what that says about Joss.”

TOM HIDDLESTON AND ZAWE ASHTON ARE ENGAGED: Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton are engaged. Rumors started swirling about the couple over the weekend after Ashton appeared at the 2022 British Academy Film Awards with a sparkling ring on her left hand. People confirmed Thursday (March 17th) that the couple, who began dating after starring in the 2019 play Betrayal together, is set to wed.