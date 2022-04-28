Celebrity Gossip: Amber Heard, Kim Basinger, Chris Rock + More!

ELON MUSK WAS AMBER HEARD’S REBOUND GUY: Elon Musk was just a rebound for Amber Heard. The actress’s former agent testified Wednesday (April 27th) that Heard said the billionaire was “just filling space” and she didn’t love him. The two dated shortly after her split from Johnny Depp in May 2016.

KIM BASINGER TALKS CRIPPLING AGORAPHOBIA: Kim Basinger opened up about her crippling agoraphobia on the latest episode of Red Table Talk. She told the hosts, “I wouldn’t leave the house. I would no longer go to dinner.” The Batman star added, “Everything used to make me nervous, like the glass sliding to open the door or, ‘Where do I step to open the door?’ everything became a big job to figure out how to do it.” She says she even had to relearn how to drive and for many years avoided going through the tunnels in Malibu.

CHRIS ROCK USING HEADPHONES TO AVOID OSCAR COMMENTS: Chris Rock has reportedly taken to wearing headphones around his SoHo neighborhood in order to avoid having to talk about the infamous Oscar slap. An Insider told Page Six, “It looks like he’s listening ot music, but it’s just so that nobody approaches him.”

HALYNA HUTCHINS’ FAMILY RETRAUMATIZED BY FOOTAGE: Halyna Hutchins’ family is outraged that the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office released video of the cinematographer’s death. TMZ reports that her husband’s lawyer, Brian Panish, emailed Sheriff Adan Mendoza saying that he “trampled on the constitutional rights of Hutchins” by releasing the video and other evidence in the case. New Mexico’s constitution ensures that victims will be treated with fairness and dignity.