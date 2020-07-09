Celebrity Gossip: Amanda Kloots, Bella Hadid, Jay Pharoah and More!

AMANDA KLOOTS OPENS UP: Amanda Kloots is mourning the death of her husband Nick Cordero, who died from COVID-19 complications after three months in the hospital. The Broadway star was 41. She tells People: “My husband was a very special man. He was everyone’s friend. We taught each other things, challenging each other to grow. We loved to sing and dance wherever we were. Just looking at him doing the simplest things would bring a smile to my face.” She adds, “As a husband I don’t think a day went by that he didn’t say to me, ‘I’m the luckiest.’ Words can’t describe how much I will miss him, his presence, his voice. I’m heartbroken.” Kloots, 38, married Cordero in September of 2017. They share a 1-year-old son named Elvis Eduardo.

IG APOLOGIZES TO BELLA HADID: Sorry! Instagram has apologized to Bella Hadid after she accused the platform of “bullying” for removing a photo she posted of her father’s passport. She wrote on Instagram Story: “Instagram removed my story that only said ‘My baba And his birthplace of Palestine’ with a photograph of his American passport. @instagram exactly what part of me being proud of my father’s birth place of Palestine is ‘bullying, harassment, graphic or sexual nudity?’” A spokesperson for Facebook, Instagram’s parent company, told Page Six in response, “To protect the privacy of our community, we don’t allow people to post personal information, such as passport numbers, on Instagram. In this case the passport number was blurred out, so this content shouldn’t have been removed. We’ve restored the content and apologized to Bella for the mistake.”

JAY PHAROAH TALKS POLICE RUN-IN: Jay Pharoah tells Al Roker on Today that a simple command from an exercise app on his phone may have saved his life during an encounter with police. The Saturday Night Live star said:”I’m just happy to be here breathing because they are other brothers and sisters who weren’t as fortunate as I was in that situation. What’s crazy to me is, all the training that I did over this quarantine with this app, if I would’ve been running through that situation at that time … I wouldn’t have heard that police officer, and the story could’ve been different. It would’ve been, ‘Black man on Ventura resists arrest,’ but luckily I’m here to tell my story, so breath of life, I’m good.” He first spoke out about being mistaken for a robbery suspect by police in June.

MATT BOMER TALKS MICKEY MOUSE: Matt Bomer was almost a Mouseketeer. During an interview on Variety and iHeart Radio’s pod The Big Ticket, the 42-year-old recalled auditioning for The Mickey Mouse Club as a kid: “I was so excited, I had time to prepare, I got a real monologue together, I prepared a song. I think I got called at the last minute and they ended up not bringing me down. They were probably like, ‘Who is this kid? No one’s going to come with him. He’d be on his own.'”

GILLIAN ANDERSON GETS FAN MAIL: Thanks it seems to the vegetable/condom scene Gillian Anderson took on in Sex Education, she has been sent all manners of sex toys. She told the Mirror: “I’ve been sent more vibrators than I ever have, which isn’t a bad thing!” Anderson plays sex therapist Jean in the Netflix original.

ACTRESS NAYA RIVERA MISSING AFTER SWIMMING IN LAKE PIRU WITH 4-YEAR-OLD SON: Authorities were searching for Glee actress Naya Rivera last night after her 4-year-old son was found floating alone on a rented boat in Lake Piru in California. According to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department, Rivera rented the boat at about 1 p.m. About three hours later, another boater found the child in the boat by himself. The boaters notified officials who immediately began a search for Rivera with the use of helicopters, drones and dive teams. The child was said to be unharmed and told investigators that he and his mother were swimming, but his mother never got back into the boat. Authorities believe Rivera to be “presumed drowned” and the search will continue at daybreak. Authorities were working to reunite the child with family members.