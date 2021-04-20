Celebrity Gossip: Alma Wahlberg, Prince Andrew, Kim Kardashian and More!

WAHLBERG MATRIARCH DIES: The Wahlbergs are mourning the death of their matriarch Alma. She was 78. Mark, Donnie, his wife Jenny McCarthy and other family members hailed her kindness on social media. “I'm so blessed to have been brought into this world by, raised by, taught by and set on my life's path by, such an amazing woman. My mom Alma's joy for life, love and people — combined with a pride in her humble beginnings and refusal to forget where she came from — undoubtedly shaped me into the man that I am,” Donnie shared. Alma was the mother of nine children Arthur, Paul, Jim, Robert, Donnie, Mark, Michelle, Debbie and Tracey Wahlberg. She shared them with Donald Wahlberg, who died in 2008. Their daughter Debbie died in 2003.

WAS PRINCE ANDREW OFFERED $7M? Prince Andrew was offered $7 million to take a lie-detector test about his relationship with the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, according to investigative journalist Ian Halperin. Page Six reports that he wants to talk to Andrew about claims that she was brought to the U.S. to have sex with him at age 17 back in 2001.

KIM KARDASHIAN IS GETTING USED TO NEW NORM: Kim Kardashian is adjusting to the new normal amid her split from husband Kanye West. “She is focused on making sure her kids are taken care of and protected,” the source notes, adding, “But she is definitely still getting used to her new norm.” Kardashian filed for divorce on February 19th. The pair share four kids, and are both asking for joint legal and physical custody of their four kids.

JEFFREE STAR SHARES UPDATE AFTER ACCIDENT: Jeffree Star is speaking out following a car crash in Wyoming on Friday. “This morning was one of the scariest moments of our entire lives,” the YouTube star, 35, wrote in an update shared on his Twitter and Instagram later that afternoon. “I'm so grateful to be here still. I'm in excruciating pain because part of my back is broken and I have vertebrae fractures on my spine.”

SOUND OF METAL, SOUL TAKE TOP PRIZES AT CINEMA AUDIO AWARDS: The sound team from Sound of Metal won the top prize at Cinema Audio Society‘s annual CAS Awards for outstanding achievement in sound mixing. Pixar‘s Soul also snagged MPSE Golden Reel Award for outstanding achievement in sound editing.