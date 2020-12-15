Celebrity Gossip: Alicia Silverstone, Jessica Alba, Erika Jayne and More!

ALICIA SILVERSTONE TALKS BEAR HAIR: Alicia Silverstone is still grieving about her son Bear‘s haircut. The 9-year-old chopped his waist-length hair, and she says she “saved” it. While he’s “happy,” she says “It’s a big growing up moment for a mom because I didn’t realize how when they talk their hair off, how much it changes them. He looks like a kid instead of my baby. These are things that are hard to adjust to but wonderful. People get to make decisions for themselves and grow and fit into themselves, right? It’s pretty amazing.”

SUPER-MOMS: Jennifer Garner, Gwyneth Paltrow and Jessica Alba are coordinating their give-back efforts with Baby2Baby, which hosted a drive-thru distribution event in L.A. for families in need over the holidays. The trio helped hand out blankets, soap, shampoo, diapers, groceries and gifts for families. On social media, Alba wrote: “The turnout was beyond overwhelming. We distributed @honest diapers, wipes + shampoo/body wash, warm jackets, blankets, food, special holiday gifts, toys and so much more to help make the holidays a little brighter for deserving families.”

ERIKA JAYNE IS READY TO SPILL THE TEA: Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne‘s co-star Lisa Rinna says she is ready to tell all about her split from Thomas Girardi and the embezzlement lawsuit they’re facing. TBD when and how, stay tuned!

WILL SMITH AND JASON DERULO SURPRISES 14-YEAR-OLD CANCER PATIENT WITH PS5: In season two of his Snapchat series Will From Home, Will Smith teamed up with Jason Derulo to give a 14-year-old cancer patient Aiden a PS5. In addition to the huge surprise, a $10,000 donation was made to Cook Children's Medical Center. The 10-episode series will have other special guests, including Alicia Keys, DJ Khaled, Lil Nas X, and Ludacris.

MICHAEL JACKSON'S ESTATE WINS APPEAL IN HBO COURT BATTLE: Yesterday (December 14th), Michael Jackson's estate won an appeal in court battle over HBO's Leaving Neverland. According to Variety, this will allow the estate to pursue arbitration in the suit against HBO. As previously reported, the estate sued the network for $100 million and argued that the documentary had broken a a 27-year-old confidentiality clause from 1992's Dangerous concert film. The film focuses on allegation that Jackson had sexually abused minors.

PIPPA MIDDLETON EXPECTING: Pippa Middleton is expecting her second child with husband James Matthews. A source told Page Six: “Pippa and James are thrilled, it’s fantastic news amid a difficult year. The entire family is delighted.” Pippa is Kate Middleton‘s younger sister.

LOTTIE MOSS APOLOGIZES: Kate Moss‘ sister Lottie is apologizing after making a “super-spreader” joke amid the pandemic. The 22-year-old posted on IG Story: “I just wanted to come on here and say I am so sorry for saying I was a super spreader — someone on the live popped up saying those words and I repeated them as a joke because I am not and would never condone spreading a virus as serious as this.” Over the weekend, she posted a LIVE on camera with pals, joking “We’re super-spreaders.”