Celebrity Gossip: Alex Trebek, Chris Rock, Rob Kardashian and More!

ALEX TREBEK SHARES UPDATE ON HEALTH: Alex Trebek is feeling good. The Jeopardy! host released a video update Thursday explaining that despite the production shut down caused by COVID-19 and his battle with pancreatic cancer, he hopes to return to the studio soon: “I can’t wait to return to the studio and start recording shows for the new season in September. Meanwhile, my wish for all of you, stay safe!” His memoir The Answer Is…: Reflections on My Life, will drop on Jul. 21, just one day before his 80th birthday.

CHRIS ROCK GETS INK: Chris Rock got his first tattoo at age 55 with one of his daughters. He shares Lola, 18, Zahra, 16, his ex, Malaak Compton. Bang Bang Tattoo in NYC shared pics of the pair on Instagram; Rock opted for a Basquiat crown on his shoulder. His together got the same, with a dinosaur.

ROB KARDASHIAN WILL KUWTK: Rob Kardashian plans on Keeping Up With the Kardashians again. His sister Khloe Kardashian shared on Sirius XM’s The Morning Mash Up: “My brother’s coming back around. He’s feeling more confident and comfortable. I think he just, you know, started a whole new season.” Rob made an unofficial return to the limelight at Khloe’s birthday party in June.

CONCHATA FERRELL IN LONG-TERM CARE: Two and a Half Men star Conchata Ferrell is fighting for her life, according to reports. The 77-year-old was transferred to a long-term care facility after suffering a heart attack, TMZ reports. Her husband Arnie Anderson said that she “suddenly went into cardiac arrest,” which lasted “for about 10 minutes.” She is not currently able to talk or communicate.

JAKE PAUL UNDER FIRE: The controversial YouTube star Jake Paul has stepped in it again, this time for hosting a huge party at his California mansion despite the COVID-19 resurgence. Footage from the party showed dozens of people packed into his home without masks. “It’s really just a party acting like COVID does not exist, it’s acting that businesses aren’t closed,” Calabasas Mayor Alicia Weintraub said.

DAKOTA FANNING TOASTS BRITTANY MURPHY: Being a young star in Hollywood isn’t easy, but the late Brittany Murphy made it pretty sweet for Dakota Fanning. On Wednesday, the 26-year-old appeared on Watch What Happens Live and tells host Andy Cohen what it was like to star in Uptown Girls with Murphy in 2003. “She just taught me to always have fun,” recalled Fanning. “She was, like, such a ray of light and had such a playful spirit. So I think, just, she made every day special for me. She was so wonderful.” Murphy died suddenly in 2009 at age 32 after suffering flu-like symptoms.