Celebrity Gossip: Alec Baldwin, Meghan Markle, Anthony Michael Hall and More!

ALEC BALDWIN SEEKS TO HELP OBESE BEAR: Alec Baldwin is calling upon Governor Tom Wolf to help an obese black bear Dillan, and others like him, find a better life. Union County Sportsmen’s Club in Pennsylvania to The Wild Animal Sanctuary in Colorado in January, and now Baldwin, on behalf of PETA, wants Wolf to charge the Club with neglect. The 62-year-old wrote in a letter obtained by Page Six that “…his abusers still haven’t been charged with cruelty to animals and neglect over Dillan’s mistreatment. An example must be set to help other animals stuck in similarly shoddy situations.” He called out Dillan’s “morbidly obese” weight at 857 pounds, “which is more than two and a half times the normal weight for a male Asiatic black bear.”

INSIDE MEGHAN AND HARRY’S NEW HOME: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have bought a $14 estate in Montecito, and Page Six has the details. The 18,000-square-foot estate has nine bedrooms and 16 bathrooms, plus rose gardens, century-old olive trees, a tennis court and a tea house. There’s also a children’s cottage and a pool. Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland is believed to be set to move into a two-bedroom guest house.

ANTHONY MICHAEL HALL BUSTED FLIPPING OUT ON VIDEO: Anthony Michael Hall was caught on video cursing out a group of people hanging out poolside at the South Congress Hotel in Austin, Texas. “As a result of a misunderstanding and miscommunication between myself and some hotel guests, the situation needlessly and regrettably escalated,” he told TMZ. “I am deeply sorry for my words and actions and ask for forgiveness from anyone who I may have offended.”

TALLULAH WILLIS TALKS HEALING POWER OF FASHION: Tallulah Willis has spent her entire life in the spotlight as the daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, and now that she is healing after a long struggle with an eating disorder, she tells Page Six that fashion has helped her. She says: “On some of my lowest days, I would see the impact that putting thought into my outfit would bring. Even if it was a cozy day, having that specific sweatpant or special slipper just elevated my mood ever so slightly. If I could bring myself to push past the desire to just ruminate in my pain and throw on a ‘look,’ I felt more protected going out in the world.” Now, she has created her own line of comfort wear called Wyllis. Sweatshirts feature phrases like “incredibly uncomfortable in my own skin” and “I am worthy of love and care.”

MISCHA BARTON TALKS THE HILLS: Mischa Barton spoke to ET about the rumors that she might not return to The Hills: New Beginnings, and instead by replaced by Caroline D’Amore, the CEO of Pizza Girl. Barton admitted that D’Amore “was maybe gonna come on the show,” and that the news made her feel “like I had egg on my face.” She continued: “[The] show started right before a pandemic, and I think it’ll be interesting to see if everyone’s resolved any of their s**t and ready to deal with it face-on, truly, this time around, and maybe be as open and honest as they can be, and like maybe there’s some stuff that still needs to be talked about.”

KYLE RICHARDS AND TEDDI MELLENCAMP DENY BIPHOBIA: Kyle Richards and Teddi Mellencamp were accused of biphobia after the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars spoke out on the alleged affair between co-stars Brandi Glanville and Denise Richards. On Watch What Happens Live, Mellencamp said: “When I said at the first dinner, ‘This is really bad,’ it’s not because it was a woman, it was because it was an affair that we were told on camera. And that’s the part you hate having to talk about, but it was already out there.” Richards piped up: “It has nothing to do with that. If you hear a married woman has an affair and you’re on a reality show, it’s going to come up. It’s been said on camera! If it was not told to us on camera, it would not have come up, honestly. But it’s an affair, regardless of if it’s a man or a woman, and you’re on a reality show.”