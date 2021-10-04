Celebrity Gossip: Aladdin, Jennifer Garner, Shannen Doherty and More!

ALADDIN GOES DARK: Broadway’s Aladdin has to go dark to keep COVID-19 under control. Friday’s performance was canceled and all of the shows until October 12th have been canceled due to breakthrough cases being reported within the show’s cast and crew. The show reopened Tuesday after 18 months of darkness. “This 12-day pause allows the Aladdin company ample time to ensure that people with breakthroughs recover, and any other potential breakthroughs are identified before the Aladdin company gathers again,” Dr. Blythe Adamson, the epidemiologist working with Disney Theatrical Productions, said in a statement.

JENNIFER LAWRENCE + AMY SCHUMER HIT WOMEN’S MARCH: Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence and longtime friend Amy Schumer got together to march in protest of women’s reproductive rights. Schumer shared a post of them together on IG, writing: “I don’t have a uterus and she is pregnant but we out here @womensmarch @plannedparenthood #rallyforabortionjustice.” Lawrence, 31, carried a poster as well. It read, “Women’s can’t be free if they can’t control their bodies.” Several other celebrities joined marches across the country, including Alyssa Milano, Maria Shriver, Patricia Arquette and Rosanna Arquette.

SHANNEN DOHERTY PUSHES ON: Despite having Stage 4 cancer, Shannen Doherty is just trying to live her life. She told Variety: “The best example that I can continue to set for other people with cancer, and to the outside world who doesn’t have cancer, is to show them what a cancer patient looks like. We are employable. So for me, I’m just trying to live the best I can, to be the best example at this moment.”

JENNIFER GARNER BOARDS TIKTOK: Jennifer Garner has joined TikTok. She hit up the app with a celebratory performance on the 20-year anniversary of her hit show, Alias. “We’re here, we’re older, but we still got it,” Garner captioned the TikTok, while sharing a longer message on her Instagram. “Twenty years ago this week, tonight in fact, #Alias aired for the first time on @abcnetwork,” Garner wrote on Instagram, mentioning the show’s September 30, 2001, premiere date. “If you’re an idea born of @jjabramsofficial’s brain — you’re a big one; JJ’s ambitious imagination pushed every department on the crew of Alias through and past the norm, it was so much FUN.” She also poked fun at herself, revealing that she’d texted who she thought was Alias costar Carl Lumbly, only to find she’d texted the wrong person.

ALYSSA MILANO’S UNCLE NEEDS OPEN HEART SURGERY: Alyssa Milano’s Uncle Mitchell Carp needs heart surgery following their August car accident, she confirmed. The 48-year-old told ET that “he has care [at home] and they’re trying to build up his strength to get open heart surgery. So that’s kind of where we are now.”