Celebrity Gossip: Aidy Bryant, Rebel Wilson, Princess Eugenia and More!

AIDY BRYANT PLAYS TED CRUZ DEFENDING TRUMP: Saturday Night Live hit back hard at Donald Trump‘s impeachment trial, mocking the “foregone conclusion” of an acquittal. The sketch was presented as an episode of Tucker Carlson Tonight, with (Alex Moffat) introduced an excited Lindsey Graham (Kate McKinnon) to defend the former president. Ted Cruz (Aidy Bryant) joined: “Like any impartial juror, we took it upon ourselves to meet with the defense lawyers. To give them some very simple legal advice, like, 'Stop,' and 'Don't.'”

REBEL WILSON SPEAKS ON SPLIT: Rebel Wilson says she’s in a “good place” following her split from Jacob Busch. She told Extra: “Any kind of breakup is hard and not ideal. … I feel like, I don’t know if it’s turning 40 or coming into your own. … I feel in a really good place.” While the relationship had “run its course,” she’s “so busy with work, doing my competitive dog grooming show Pooch Perfect now, and I have three movies to shoot after this.”

PRINCESS EUGENIE BRINGS BABY HOME TO FROGMORE: Princess Eugenie‘s newborn son is following in his cousin Archie‘s footsteps. She and husband Jack Brooksbank brought their newborn home to settle in Frogmore Cottage, where Meghan Markle and Prince Harry began their lives as parents.

REGE-JEAN PAGE SNAPPED WITH EMILY BROWN: Bridgerton‘s Regé-Jean Page was spotted embracing writer and athlete Emily Brown. Fans have been theorizing that Page is dating his co-star Phoebe Dynevor as the show rockets to the top of Netflix‘s most-watched list ever.

AMY SCHUMER CELEBRATES: Three years! Time flies, even in a pandemic. Trainwreck star Amy Schumer shared a sweet tribute to her husband Chris Fischer, writing “Married for 3 years,” alongside a shot of them wearing masks and hats outside. The pair got married three years ago in Malibu, then welcomed their son, Gene, in May of 2019.