Celebrity Gossip

LORI HARVEY CALLS MICHAEL B. JORDAN HER “BABYDADDY”: Page Six reports that on New Year’s Eve, Lori Harvey posted pictures of her and Michael B. Jordan getting ready to celebrate the New Year on a now-expired story. She captioned the post with, “Babydaddy,” and a black heart emoji. Harvey and Jordan celebrated their one-year anniversary in November 2021 and have been known to be a very private couple. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in March 2021, Steve Harvey said of Jordan, “I have tried not to like him,” but he is “one of the nicest guys.”

KRISTIN BELL POSTS BIRTHDAY TRIBUTE TO HUSBAND DAX SHEPARD: The Good Place actress Kristin Bell celebrated her husband, Dax Shepard, in a birthday post following his two-day-long case of the hiccups. People reports that Bell wrote, “To the greatest husband and #dadbeast I could ever imagine. Laughing, snuggling and growing with you has been more enjoyable than anything I could have ever imagined for my life. Your patience and commitment with our daughters is only bested by your patience and commitment with the hiccups. None of us deserve you. You are singular. Happy birthday, stud.”

CHASE STOKES SPENDS THE NEW YEAR PARTYING IN MIAMI: According to TMZ, Outer Banks star Chase Stokes has been enjoying the single life, as he rang in the new year partying with friends in Miami. He was at E11EVEN nightclub Saturday (January 1st), where he was seen surrounded by fans and handing out burgers to clubgoers. This comes after his breakup with Outer Banks costar Madelyn Cline.

JOHN HERSEY CELEBRATES KATIE THURSTON IN INSTAGRAM POST: People reports that former Bachelorette contestant John Hersey posted a tribute to former Bachelorette Katie Thurston for her 31st birthday. Along with a photo of the two kissing, Hersey wrote, “I could have never dreamt up what this year had in store for me. I am both in awe of, and extremely grateful for the circumstances that brought us together. And thank goodness you dumped me on national television, or else we could have never gotten to where we are now.”