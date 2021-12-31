CELEBRITY GOSSIP KIM KARDASHIAN’S NEIGHBOR SARAH KEY FILES INJUNCTION TO STOP CONSTRUCTION: TMZ has obtained legal documents suggesting that Sarah Key, Kim Kardashian’s neighbor, has filed for an injunction that would stop Kardashian from building a driveway on a piece of land Key claims is hers. Construction has not yet started on the project.

NICOLE KIDMAN SLAMS INTERVIEWER FOR TOM CRUISE QUESTION: Us Magazine reports that Nicole Kidman, 54, asked not to be “pigeon-holed” when questioned about her marriage to the Mission: Impossible franchise star Tom Cruise. The interview with The Guardian discussed her role as Lucille Ball in the upcoming Aaron Sorkin film Being the Ricardos.

DWAYNE ‘THE ROCK’ JOHNSON HAS NO INTEREST IN RETURNING TO FAST & FURIOUS FRANCHISE: In response to an Instagram post by Fast & Furious franchise co-star Vin Diesel, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson firmly stated in a December 29th interview that he will not reprise his role as Luke Hobbs. E! Online reports that the Young Rock actor referred to Diesel’s social media post as an example of “manipulation.”