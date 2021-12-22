Celebrity Gossip

LOUIS C.K. FACES CRITICISM FOR SORRY: After an advertisement ran for Louis C.K.’s new special, Sorry, during the most recent episode of Saturday Night Live, many people took to Twitter to complain. The Blast reports that Sorry took place at Madison Square Garden over the summer and was Louis C.K.’s first special filmed since he admitted to sexual misconduct in 2017. One Twitter user wrote, “So Louis CK has a new special out, ‘Sorry,’ that he is selling online. An ad ran during SNL. For those who forgot, Louis CK sexually assaulted a series of women comedians, then went right back to work and no one blinked. So quit whining about cancel culture, because it’s a myth.”

DREW SCOTT AND HIS WIFE, LINDA PHAN, ARE EXPECTING THEIR FIRST CHILD: According to People, The Property Brothers star Drew Scott and his wife of four years, Linda Phan, are expecting their first baby. The pair have been open about their struggles with getting pregnant, including two years of fertility treatments. They were happy to announce that their first child is expected in May of 2022.

SELLING SUNSET STARS CHRISHELL STAUSE AND JASON OPPENHEIM HAVE BROKEN UP: Just five months after they announced that they were in a relationship, Selling Sunset stars Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim have decided to go their separate ways. Oppenheim posted to Instagram Tuesday (December 21st), “While Chrishell and I are no longer together, we remain best friends and we will always love and support one another. She was the most amazing girlfriend I’ve ever had, and it was the happiest and most fulfilling relationship of my life.”