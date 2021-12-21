Celebrity Gossip

KRIS JENNER IS ‘OBSESSED’ WITH PETE DAVIDSON: Apparently, Kris Jenner is a big fan of her daughter’s new beau, Pete Davidson. Davidson will be attending the family’s annual holiday party along with Kim Kardashian. According to The Blast, Jenner is “obsessed” with Davidson and would also “love” to go on vacation with him.

JENNIFER LAWRENCE GOT HIGH ON THE SET OF DON’T LOOK UP: IndieWire reports that Jennifer Lawrence went full method acting in Don’t Look Up. Playing a low-level astronomer who uses marijuana to relax after discovering that a comet is headed for Earth, Lawrence revealed that she actually got high on the Boston set of the movie. “I know what you’re going to say, and I wasn’t pregnant [at the time],” said Lawrence, who is expecting her first child soon. She added, “Everyone was f*cking with me. … I guess because I was high. Easy to f*ck with.”

GREY’S ANATOMY’S CATERINA SCORSONE IS ENJOYING FANS’ REACTIONS TO AMELIA AND KAI: After sharing a kiss with Grey’s Anatomy’s first non-binary doctor, Dr. Kai Bartley, played by E.R. Fightmaster, Caterina Scorsone, who plays Dr. Amelia Shepherd, can’t get enough of fans’ reactions. E! News reports that Scorsone said, “I mean, the reaction was the most exciting thing that’s ever happened in my life. What has happened is there are, like, millions of fan videos of young people watching the kiss finally happen after this whole season of build up, and they have the camera on their faces as they watch it and they just lose their minds.” She added that these reaction videos have been “so heartwarming.”