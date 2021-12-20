Celebrity Gossip

KIM KARDASHIAN AND PETE DAVIDSON SEE SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME ON STATEN ISLAND DATE: People reports that on Saturday (December 18th) night, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson shared dinner and a movie in Davidson’s native Staten Island. The pair were joined by Scott Disick. The trio got dinner together at a restaurant called Angelina’s before seeing Spider-Man: No Way Home.

SPIDER-MAN PRODUCER WARNED ZENDAYA AND TOM HOLLAND ABOUT DATING: Zendaya and Tom Holland aren’t the first pair of Spider-Man costars to begin dating off-screen, but that didn’t prevent them from getting a lecture about it. E! News reports that Amy Pascal, producer of Spider-Man: No Way Home, told The New York Times that she “took Tom and Zendaya aside, separately, when we first cast them and gave them a lecture.” She added that she told them, “Don’t go there—just don’t. Try not to.” She said she gave the same advice to Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone, but ultimately, “they all ignored me,” she said.

HANNAH BROWN’S BROTHER, PATRICK, IS NOW ENGAGED TO JED WYATT’S EX: In a bizarre turn of events, Hannah Brown’s brother, Patrick Brown, is now engaged to her ex’s ex, Haley Stevens. According to Page Six, Patrick proposed to Stevens, the woman Jed Wyatt was secretly in a relationship with when he proposed to Hannah at the end of her season of The Bachelorette, on Saturday (December 18th). Stevens posted to Instagram Sunday (December 19th), “I said YES to forever with my best friend!!” Hannah told Us Weekly last month, “About his love life — I don’t choose who my brother loves and who he wants to be with.”