Celebrity Gossip

ARMIE HAMMER SPENDING HOLIDAY WITH KIDS AFTER LEAVING REHAB FACILITY: Following sexual assault and abuse allegations, actor Armie Hammer has left a treatment facility for drug, alcohol, and sex issues in Florida. People reports that he will be celebrating the holidays with his kids and family. Hammer is facing rape allegations from his former partner, who came forward in March.

NAOMIE HARRIS OPENS UP ABOUT HER OWN #METOO MOMENT DURING AN AUDTION: According to People, No Time to Die actress Naomie Harris says a “huge, huge star” reached up her skirt while she was auditioning for a part. “What was so shocking about it was the casting director was there and the director, and of course no one said anything because he was – he is – such a huge star,” she said. She did not say who the actor was.

PARK SO DAM HAS BEEN DIAGNOSED WITH THYROID CANCER: E! News reports that actress Park So Dam, who played Ki Jung in the movie Parasite, has been diagnosed with papillary thyroid cancer. So Dam was preparing to promote her next film, Special Delivery, when she got the news. She has already undergone surgery and is focusing on her recovery.

CHRIS PRATT CELEBRATES WIFE KATHERINE SCHWARZENEGGER ON HER BIRTHDAY: People reports that Jurassic World star Chris Pratt posted an Instagram tribute to his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, on Monday (December 13th) to celebrate her birthday. Featuring photos of her smiling, Pratt also wrote a sweet note: “Happy Birthday Honey! You are such a wonderful wife, mother, step-mother, and life partner. I simply can’t imagine how lost I’d be without you.” He continued, “You’re beautiful, tough as nails, reasonable, deeply thoughtful, extraordinarily smart, you’re a complete boss, eternally driven and you communicate like no other. Thank you for everything.”