Celebrity Gossip

KIM KARDASHIAN AND PETE DAVIDSON TAKE SELFIE WITH ECSTATIC FAN: Kim Kardashian posed with an excited Dutch tourist as Pete Davidson snapped the photo during a Sunday breakfast date. Page Six reports on November 28th, Paul Barewijk uploaded two photos to his Instagram account shortly after the encounter.

COURTNEY ROBERTSON OF ‘THE BACHELOR’ GIVES BIRTH TO BABY GIRL: E! Online reports Courtney Robertson of “The Bachelor” gave birth to a baby girl with husband Humberto Preciado. Robertson was on the show’s 16th season and split with co-star Ben Flajnik in 2012.

ICE-T AND COCO’S DAUGHTER TEACH GRANDMA TO TWERK IN HILARIOUS INSTAGRAM STORY: Ice-T and Coco’s five-year-old daughter taught her grandmother Tina Austin how to move to the beat! E! Online reports Chanel taught her grandmother to twerk in a hilarious Instagram story on Friday, November 28th.

GEORGE CLOONEY REFLECTS ON DANGEROUS CRASH: George Clooney admitted to fearing for his life after his motorcycle collided with another vehicle in 2018 during a trip to Italy. Us Weekly reports the star is on a hiatus from motorcycle riding since the incident.

CHRISTINA APPLEGATE SENDS ENCOURAGING MESSAGE ON 50TH BIRTHDAY: Christina Applegate sent a reassuring Thanksgiving message over Twitter on November 25th, which was also her 50th birthday: “Many are hurting today, and I am thinking of you. May we find that strength to lift our heads up.” People confirms Applegate has recently been diagnosed with MS.