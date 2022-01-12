Celebrity Gossip

LILY JAMES SAYS SHE TRIED TO CONTACT PAMELA ANDERSON BEFORE FILMING PAM & TOMMY: Lily James told Porter on Monday (January 10th) that she tried to talk to Pamela Anderson prior to portraying her in Hulu’s Pam & Tommy. Us Weekly reports that she wasn’t able to get in contact with Anderson. “I was really hopeful that she would be involved. I wish it had been different,” James said. “My sole intention was to take care of the story and to play Pamela authentically,” she continued. “I’ve never worked so hard. I read the books [Anderson] has written, I read her poetry, I can parrot along to all her interviews.” The series has been criticized by some for focusing on Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s sex tape. In May 2021, Courtney Love wrote about the leaked video on Facebook, “It destroyed my friend Pamelas life. Utterly.” Love added, “My heart goes out to Pammy [heart emojis] further causing her complex trauma. And shame on Lily James whoever the f— she is. #vile.”

ANDREW GARFIELD CLAIMS HE WAS TOLD HE ‘WASN’T HANDSOME ENOUGH’ FOR CHRONICLES OF NARNIA: “Not handsome enough” isn’t usually the first thing that comes to mind when one thinks of Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield. However, the actor says this is why he didn’t get cast in Chronicles of Narnia. “I remember I was so desperate. I auditioned for Prince Caspian in ‘The Chronicles of Narnia’ and I thought, ‘This could be it, this could be it. And that handsome, brilliant actor Ben Barnes ended up getting the role. I think it was down to me and him, and I remember I was obsessed,” he said. Variety reports that Garfield then asked his agent why he didn’t get the role. “Why not me?” he said. “She eventually just broke under my incessant nagging and she was like, ‘It’s because they don’t think you’re handsome enough, Andrew.’”

MARTHA STEWART POSTS ABOUT HER RUN-IN WITH PETE DAVIDSON: On Tuesday (January 11th), Martha Stewart took to Instagram to share a photo of herself with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, who she ran into at Nobu Malibu along with Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski. According to E! News, Stewart mentioned in the caption that Davidson was “having dinner with friends No not @kimkardashian !” She also said that he was a, “Cute guy with painted fingernails.”

CLAY AIKEN ANNOUNCES HE’S RUNNING FOR CONGRESS AGAIN: According to CBS News, former American Idol star Clay Aiken is running as a Democrat for North Carolina’s sixth congressional district. Aiken announced the news on Monday (January 10th), saying, “These days my life looks a lot like yours than Justin Bieber’s. But one thing that has never changed for me is how much I love my home state. North Carolina is the place where I first discovered that I had a voice, and it was a voice that could be used for more than singing.” Aiken ran for a congressional seat in North Carolina in 2014, but he was defeated by Republican Renee Ellmers.