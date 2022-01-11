Celebrity Gossip

KANYE “YE” WEST IS STILL TRYING TO GET KIM KARDASHIAN BACK: Despite the fact that Kanye “Ye” West is now dating Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox, Page Six reports that he is still pursuing his ex, Kim Kardashian. West met Fox in Miami on New Year’s Eve, but Page Six says that he only went to Miami because he thought Kardashian would be there with her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, who was hosting a show there. Following this, sources say Kardashian had planned to go to the Dominican Republic with Davidson in early January, but West found out and planned to arrive there as well. Kardashian secretly changed plans and went to the Bahamas instead. The source added that Kardashian was also “none too happy when Kanye bought a house across the road from her in Hidden Hills.”

SANDRA BULLOCK SAYS SHE’D BE ‘OUT IN THE COW PASTURE’ IF IT WEREN’T FOR NETFLIX: According to People, Sandra Bullock is crediting Netflix for her success as of late. “If it wasn’t for Netflix, a lot of people wouldn’t be working. Their stories wouldn’t be told. Who would think that me, as a woman, would still be working at this point? I would have been out in the cow pasture. It’s true,” she said. Bullock stars in the 2021 film The Unforgiveable, which is among the top-10 most watched films on Netflix. Her 2018 film, Bird Box, is even higher on the list.

CHEER’S MONICA ALDAMA SHARES HOW SHE REACTED TO THE ALLEGATIONS AGAINST JERRY HARRIS: Monica Aldama, the Navarro College cheerleading coach on Cheer, recently shared how she first learned about the accusations against cheerleader Jerry Harris. People reports that she was preparing for Dancing With The Stars when an executive producer approached her. “I was on the stage. We were about to go into the full dress rehearsal and that’s when the executive producer came up to me and asked me if I had seen the headlines and, of course, I had not. I was just taken aback and it kind of took the breath out of me for a minute and all I could read is the headline. I couldn’t read the actual article. I still haven’t read the actual article … I told her I couldn’t even look at that until I got finished with the show that night.”

BACHELOR NATION WONDERS IF BACHELOR IN PARADISE STARS MAURISSA GUNN AND RILEY CHRISTIAN HAVE BROKEN UP: Bachelor in Paradise fans are speculating on whether one of their favorite couples have broken up. According to Page Six, Maurissa Gunn deleted a bunch of photos of her fiancé, Riley Christian, from her Instagram. Last week, Christian also retweeted the quote, “If it compromises your mental health or happiness don’t be afraid to walk away!” Fans are saddened by the possibility of the two breaking up. “Maurissa deleting her pics with Riley is just, like that was my fav couple,” one user tweeted. Another commented, “riley and maurissa breaking up is almost the death of me.”