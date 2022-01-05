Celebrity Gossip

CARMEN ELECTRA SAYS JOINING THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS ‘WOULD BE FUN’: After a meme surfaced stating, “Wait, Carmen Electra joining #RHOBH as Garcelle’s friend would be very interesting tho…” Electra took to Instagram to respond, “Would be funnnn.” Page Six reports that fans couldn’t get enough of the idea. One user wrote, “This needs to happen ASAP.” Another commented, “Omg I would LOVE this.”

BACHELOR NATION COMPARES NEW HOST JESSE PALMER TO CHRIS HARRISON: Bachelor fans can’t stop comparing Jesse Palmer to Chris Harrison following Palmer’s debut as the new host Monday (January 3rd). Us Weekly reports that one Twitter user wrote, “‘IM A HAPPILY MARRIED MAN’ Jesse Palmer quotes Chris Harrison’s opening from The Bachelor Season 1. IS THIS A CLEAN SLATE?” Another user commented, “Jesse Palmer is obviously the cyborg creation of Chris Harrison #TheBachelor.”

PSA NUMBER IN DON’T LOOK UP LEADS TO SEX HOTLINE: Fans of Adam McKay’s new Netflix comedy Don’t Look Up are discovering a hidden message in a public service announcement delivered by Leonardo DiCaprio’s character, astronomer Randall Mindy. The PSA encourages viewers to call the number listed “for peace of mind” after learning that a comet is headed for Earth. One Twitter user wrote, “Am I the only one that called the FEMA/Bash hotline and got a phone sex operator?” Another commented, “Called the 800 number they used in Don’t Look Up. It’s a phone sex chat service. LMAO, good prank.” The New York Post reports that the following recording can be heard upon calling the number: “Welcome to America’s hottest hotline. Guys, hot ladies are waiting to talk to you. Press 1 now. Ladies, to talk to interesting and exciting guys, press 2 to connect free now.”

BACHELORETTE’S BLAKE HORSTMANN AND LOVE IS BLIND’S GIANNINA GIBELLI ARE DATING: According to People, there’s a new reality TV couple in town. Bachelorette alum Blake Horstmann and Love Is Blind alum Giannina Gibelli are “dating after recently meeting.” The two are “taking things slow” but “seem really happy together.” Fans have been making speculations about the pair since they shared photos with similar backgrounds on social media.