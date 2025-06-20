Celebrity Chef Anne Burrell Was Found Deceased Next To Pills At Home

Celebrity chef Anne Burrell was found deceased in her Brooklyn home at the age of 55 by her husband, surrounded by “dozens of pills,” according to the New York Post. The circumstances of her death remain under investigation, with no further details disclosed. Burrell was pronounced dead at the scene by the New York City Police Department after responding to a 911 call reporting her unconscious state. Survived by her mother, sister, husband Stuart Claxton, and stepson Javier, Burrell’s passing prompted tributes from colleagues like Rachael Ray and Food Network, highlighting her culinary talent and vibrant personality. The cause of her death is yet to be determined. (Usmagazine)