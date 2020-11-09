Celebrities Respond to Historic Biden-Harris Win

After a long wait for results, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were officially elected to be President and Vice President, respectively. Excitement erupted online, with several bold-faced names offering their congratulations, including Kim Kardashian West, whose husband Kanye ran himself, Sacha Baron Cohen, Lady Gaga, John Legend, Reese Witherspoon, Jimmy Kimmel, Kerry Washington, Lizzo and Captain America star Chris Evans.

Kimmel wrote: “This is a good day for the country we love. Congratulations to @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris and thanks to the lifelong Republicans whose conscience would not permit this to go on. May God bless America.”

It’s a historic win, making Harris the first woman, Black person and South Asian American to hold the second-most powerful position in the U.S.

Reactions included: Lena Waithe: "'Who all gon be over there?' … 'your aunt and uncle on they way.'"

Washington: "The people have spoken! Thank you to everyone who used your vote and your voice to make history. PRESIDENT Joe Biden and VICE PRESIDENT Kamala Harris."

Ariana Grande: "CRYING… THANK GOD."

Jonathan Van Ness: "Biden Harris Babay!! Democracy works hunty!!!"

Karamo Brown: "This moment…. we are going to begin healing and to every little girl & woman… this moment of for you!"

Elizabeth Banks: "PRESIDENT BIDEN AND VICE PRESIDENT HARRIS!"