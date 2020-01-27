Celebrities React To Kobe Bryant‘s Death

Celebrities reacted to the shocking and tragic death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who died in his private helicopter crash yesterday morning (January 26th) in Calabasas, California. He was 41. According to TMZ, Kobe’s rep confirmed that his daughter Gianna Maria Onore was also on board the helicopter and died in the crash. She was 13. The two were on their way to the Mamba Academy for a basketball practice in Thousand Oaks. Seven others were also on board and they also perished in the crash.

Kobe Bryant is considered one of the top NBA players of all time. He made 18 All Star teams during his 20 year career with the Los Angeles Lakers. He was a first-round pick in the 1996 draft, winning five NBA championships, two NBA Finals MVPs and he was the league MVP in 2008.

He was on 15 All-NBA Teams, 12 All-Defensive Teams and led the league in scoring for two seasons. He ranks fourth place in the NBA for all-time regular season scoring and all-time postseason scoring. He also represented the US in several Olympics appearances, where he helped secure gold medals twice.

Kobe is the only player in team history to have both of his jerseys, numbers 8 and 24 retired.

At age 34, Kobe became the youngest player in NBA history to surpass the 30,000 point mark.

KOBE’S LAST TWEET & GRAMMY TRIBUTE

Meanwhile, Kobe’s last tweet was praising LeBron James. He wrote on January 25th, “Continuing to move the game forward . @KingJames. Much respect my brother 💪🏾 #33644.”

Last night (January 26th), during the Grammy Awards, host Alicia Keys opened the show with a tribute to Kobe with a performance of of “It’s So Hard To Say Goodbye To Yesterday,” with Boyz II Men.

CELEB REACTIONS

Michael Jordan: “I am in shock over the tragic news of Kobe’s and Gianna’s passing. Words can’t describe the pain I’m feeling. I loved Kobe — he was like a little brother to me. We used to talk often, and I will miss those conversations very much.”

Shaquille O’ Neal: “There are no words to express the pain I’m going through now with this tragic and sad moment of loosing my neice Gigi & my friend, my brother, my partner in winning championships, my dude and my homie. I love you and you will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW !”

Dwayne Wade: “Nooooooooooo God please No! Heroes come and go LEGENDS live forever‼️ #8 #24.”

Khloe Kardashian: “This can’t be real 💔💔💔💔 there’s no way!!! My heart hurts. Please don’t let this be True. I’m shaking 💔.”

Bruno Mars: “Kobe was a real life super hero on that court & I’m sure he was one to his family. Sending love and prayers to them. This is heartbreaking.”

Irving “Magic” Johnson: “As I try to write this post, my mind is racing. I’m in disbelief and have been crying all morning over this devastating news that Kobe and his young daughter, Gigi have passed away in a helicopter crash. Cookie and I are heartbroken.”

Barack Obama: “Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day.”

Kanye West: “Kobe, We love you brother. We’re praying for your family and appreciate the life you’ve lived and all the inspiration you gave.”

Jennifer Lopez: “Vanessa, I pray for your strength and that God guides you each step of the way through this unimaginable heartbreak. To the other families who are suffering from this unthinkable tragedy, may God be with you all. Kobe you meant so much to so many and we will miss you forever. Thank you for your work ethic, your inspiration and your heart. #hero #legend #husband #father 😢🙏🏼💔.”

T.I.: “Heartbreakingly painful to hear this. My family’s hearts go out to Mrs. Bryant & their beautiful children. Life’s too short man. Love hard on your children & family & live everyday like your last. Try to remind yourself to teat the people you love like you’ll never see them again. You never know… Prayers up for the Bryants.💔”

Diddy: “please everyone pray for Vanessa and the family.”

Kevin Hart: “This honestly doesn’t make sense….I just saw you man. This hurts my heart. God please place your hands on his family and help guide them thru this unbearable time. We love you forever man…Legends never die!!!! #MambaMentality #RIP…. RIP to the other passengers as well as sending prayers to their families. 🙏🏾.”

Nas: “We all love you. Glad I told you on this night.”

Snoop Dogg: “Heaven only knows 🙏🏾😰. 🌹 prayers to the family from me and. @bosslady_ent.”

Drake: “😤😔🥺 it can’t be.”

AUDIO

Dwayne Wade reacts to Kobe’s death:

[“Today is one of the saddest days in my lifetime. It seems like a bad dream that you just wanna wake up from. It’s a nightmare. I know we all feel the same way about such a great leader, great champion, a great person. If you got a chance to really know Kobe, ain’t nobody better, man.”] SOUNDCUE (:33 OC . . . nobody better man)

Fans standing outside of Kobe’s house in Los Angeles react to the death of Kobe Bryant (via CBS NEWS):

[“Kobe, Kobe’s the best man! . . . I loved him as a player, his work ethic, but he has a family. Their grief is gonna be way worse than ours.”] (1:06 OC . . . wore than ours)

Kareem Abdul Jabar reacts to Kobe’s death:

[“It’s very difficult for me to put in words how I feel about the loss of Kobe Bryant . . .He inspired a whole generation of young athletes.”] SOUNDCUE (:26 OC . . . of young athletes)

Rick Ross reacts to Kobe’s death on the red carpet at The Grammys

[“I just got the news. I was actually getting dressed a litle over an hour ago. . . . He was always so classy. He was a great example on so many different levels. Huge loss.”] SOUNDCUE (:33 OC . . . Huge loss)

Alicia Keys and Boyz II Men perform “It’s So Hard To Say Goodbye To Yesterday” in honor of Kobe Bryant at the 2020 Grammy Awards:

[“It’s so hard to say goodbye to what we had . . . to yesterday. We love you Kobe.”] SOUNDCUE (1:17 OC . . . love you Kobe)

KOBE AUDIO

In March 2019, Kobe Bryant spoke on having another baby on the The Tonight Show

[“I got to say congrats to you and Vanessa, you’re expecting another girl. Another Bryant. Yes, four girls, man. Four girls. Four girls? Four girls. All women in the house, dude? I spend most of the time at the house literally talking to myself. I think they’re listening… Oh yeah, they are. And they just go off talking about something else, and I just face the wall.”] SOUNDCUE (:25 OC: . . .and I just face the wall.)

In March 2019, Kobe Bryant spoke on winning an Academy Award on The Tonight Show:

[“Thank you so much for doing the show. Last time I saw you didn’t have an Oscar. You have an Academy Award? It’s crazy man. It’s crazy. What’s that feel? We were talking about the film, and then for it to get nominated, it was just… a goal in itself. Yeah. But then you won. What the hell, right? It’s just one of those things, man, where you play basketball your entire life. Yeah. And then you move on to something else. And you wind up working with great people. Yeah. And the next thing you know, you’re sitting at the Oscars. I mean, I was sitting there with Vanessa at the Oscars like what in the hell are we doing here? How did I get here? Meryl Streep is right there.”] SOUNDCUE (:43 OC: . . .is right there.)

In April 2016, Kobe thanked fans after his final game:

[“This has been absolutely beautiful, you guys, I can’t believe it’s come to an end. You guys will always be in my heart, and I sincerely, sincerely appreciate it. No words can describe how I feel about you guys. Thank you, thank you from the bottom of my heart. I love you guys. (Cheers) I love you guys.”] SOUNDCUE (:22 OC: . . . love you guys.)

In April 2016, after his final game, Kobe talked about 20 years going by fast:

[“I can’t believe how fast 20 years went by, I mean, this is crazy. This is absolutely crazy. And to be standing here at center court with you guys, my teammates behind me, appreciating all this, the journey that we’ve been on. We’ve been through our ups and been through our downs, and I think the most important part is that we stayed together throughout.”] SOUNDCUE (:24 OC: . . . stayed together throughout.)

In August 2018, Kobe spoke at Kobe Bryant Day at City Hall in Los Angeles:

[“I gotta say, when I first came to LA, I never ever thought that this day would ever be possible. . . . To spend my entire career wearing that golden armor has been a huge blessing and a huge honor and I thank you guys for the opportunity. Thank you. Most importantly, I wanna say thank you to my beautiful wife and our beautiful daughters.”] SOUNDCUE (:30 OC . . . our beautiful daughters)

In December 2017, during an appearance on The Late Late Show, Kobe talked about his jersey being retired:

[“(Corden) Later this month the Lakers are retiring, they are retiring both of your jerseys, both numbers, number 8 and number 24. Why do you think they have taken the decision to retire 8 and 24. Both numbers? (Bryant) Because I had a really, really long career and really, really old by basketball years, so I have been able to have basically two careers and two different numbers so they felt like the best thing was to retire both of them. (Freeman) Congrats. (Corden) Yeah, it’s an incredible thing.”] SOUNDCUE (:35 OC: . . .it’s an incredible thing.)

In December 2017, during an appearance on The Late Late Show, Kobe talked about life after retirement:

[“(Corden) How has life been since you retired. Are you adjusting to it, have you taken up any new hobbies?(Bryant) I’m an Uber driver. I am basically an Uber driver for my children. I am a Duber, that is what I do. Three mile radius. I take my kids everywhere, that is it, here there, here, there, and back again, that’s what I do, that’s it. (Corden) You haven’t carved out time, was there any time when you were playing that you thought when I stop I’m going do this. (Bryant) I do coach my daughter’s basketball team. (Freeman) I was going to ask you if they play the basketball. Yeah, of course. (Bryant) Our middle daughter plays basketball so I coach. (Corden) You coach their team? (Bryant) I do. (Corden) I mean I’m sorry. I don’t know if that should be allowed. Can you imagine being the opposition manager coach and you pull up and you’re like guys we’ve got this, we’re going to win this, turn around it doesn’t matter. (Bryant) I’m not out there playing, I don’t know what difference I’m going to make. The kids, we run the triangle offense which they say is the most… We run the triangle offense. It’s awesome.”] SOUNDCUE (1:04 OC: . . .offense. It’s awesome.)

In April 2015, Brandy discussed going to the prom with Kobe on Watch What Happens Live:

[“ (Brandy) I loved it because I wasn’t, you know, right out of high school at the time so I never would have gotten that experience if he didn’t ask to take me to the prom. (Andy) How did that happen? (Brandy) We met at an essence event and he asked me to go out to the prom with him. And I googled him and saw that he was the number one basketball player in the world and I thought it was a good, you know. (Andy) Was there a make out at the end of the night? (Brandy) Oh, no, there wasn’t a make out. (Andy) It was very cool. (Brandy) Yes. (Andy) And did you ever date after that? (Brandy) No, I never dated Kobe. (Andy) Why? (Brandy) He’s married now. (Andy) Yes ok that’s good.”] SOUNDCUE (:37 OC: . . .ok that’s good.)

In April 2017, Kobe talked about his three daughters during an appearance on The Tonight Show