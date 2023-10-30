Celebrities Celebrate Halloween

Many in Hollywood celebrated Halloween over the weekend, showing off their costume ideas at star-studded parties and on social media.

Both Jessica Alba and Paris Hilton dressed up as Britney Spears for the 2023 Casamigos Halloween party on Friday (October 27th), following the release of the “Oops!… I Did It Again” singer’s memoir. According to E! News, each wore a different look from her “Toxic” music video.

Kourtney Kardashian took the “copying” theme from her feud with Kim to a whole new level—mirroring the SKIMS founder’s 2013 appearance at the Met Gala. “Freaky Friday,” Kourtney captioned an Instagram post that showed her wearing the same floral dress that Kim wore to the event when she was also pregnant with North. Kourtney is currently nine months pregnant with her fourth child.

Halle Bailey transformed into Janet Jackson’s character from the 1993 film Poetic Justice, while Teyana Taylor became Marlon Wayans’ character from the 1996 film Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood. Meanwhile, Keke Palmer became the Bride of Frankenstein and dressed her eight-month-old son, Leodis “Leo” Andrellton, up as scientist Henry Frankenstein from the 1935 film, according to People.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attended the 2023 Casamigos Halloween party dressed as assassins from Kill Bill. Fox shared a photo of herself in costume and tagged SAG-AFTRA on Instagram, defying the union’s Halloween costume rules as the strike continues.

On Saturday (October 28th), Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum channeled the 1968 horror film Rosemary’s Baby at Kendall Jenner’s Halloween party. The High Fidelity actress emulated Mia Farrow’s character from the movie while the Magic Mike star was dressed like a baby—bonnet and all.