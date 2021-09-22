Celebrities Call On World Leaders To End The Pandemic

More than 80 celebrities and entertainment professionals issued an open letter to world leaders Tuesday (Sept 21st), calling on them to end “the Covid-19 pandemic now.”

The letter, posted on CARE’s website, called COVID-19 “a manmade pandemic of apathy” and called on global leaders “to make 7 billion vaccine doses available before the end of 2021, and an additional 7 billion doses by mid-2022 to fully vaccinate 70% of the world by next summer.”

It was signed by entertainers like Eva Longoria, Debra Messing, Alyssa Milano, Anne Hathaway, Malin Akerman, Debbie Allen, Jordana Brewster, Connie Britton, Ciara, Peter Dinklage, Richard Gere, Dolores Huerta, Joel McHale, Iman, Edward James Olmos, Laura Linney, Julianna Margulies, Idina Menzel, Ana Ortiz, Adam Shankman, Michael Sheen, Adam Shulman and Sarah Silverman.