Celebrities Call for Donald Trump's Ouster, Shine Light on Racist Double Standard

Celebs are condemning the rioters who took over the Capitol Wednesday, and are calling for President Donald Trump’s ouster over what they see as his incitement and encouragement of the takeover. At a rally an hour before protesters broke in,Trump did in fact encourage them to take over the building, saying that neither he nor they would ever accept the election, which he incorrectly is still claiming he won.

Four people were killed as a result of the violence. Politicians and members of the public shared their disgust and demanded that Trump be ousted from office by invoking the 25th Amendment. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer did just that on Thursday, calling on the use of the 25th, or reconvening Congress to impeach him.

Kerry Washington simply tweeted, “#RemoveTrumpNow”

Actor Jon Cryer demanded his removal followed by an arrest. "Impeach him. Remove him. Arrest him."

Amber Tamblyn tweeted: “I don’t want to hear any excuses about how there’s only two weeks left in his term and we shouldn’t bother doing anything at this point. Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation was rushed and pushed through in under a week. IMPEACH DONALD TRUMP AND INVOKE THE 25TH AMENDMENT NOW.”

Gabrielle Union called out the double standard of “Two Americas” writing: "Treason. Sedition. Domestic terrorism. And they casually let them in and casually let them walk out without a care in the world."

Chris Evans echoed her sentiments, tweeting: “Just think of the carnage had they not been white.”

As did Armie Hammer: "Reported shots fired inside the house chambers. This is why we can't have nice things, you f–king mouth breathers who stormed the capital … It's a good thing this wasn't a BLM rally or else these a–holes would have actual riot police to deal with."

Kathy Griffin slammed the FBI for asking the public for help in identifying protesters. "With all due respect, you work for the Department of Justice. The DOJ contacted me within hours of posting an offensive photo of donald trump. Hours. There is ample evidence all over the Internet clearly identifying thousands of these actual terrorists," Griffin wrote referencing her 2017 Trump photo scandal.

Facebook is blocking his account there and on Instagram “indefinitely,” and at least until he leaves office.