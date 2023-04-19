Celebrities Bring Attention To The Shooting Of Ralph Yarl

Stars such as Viola Davis, Kerry Washington, Jennifer Hudson, and Halle Berry have all taken to social media to bring attention to the shooting of Ralph Yarl, a Black teenager who was tragically shot in the head by a white man after he rang the wrong doorbell last week.

“His name is #RalphYarl and I’m sick and tired of this feeling…my heart completely broke when I learned this precious 16-year-old, who accidentally rang the door of the wrong address in an attempt to pick up his siblings, was shot in the head,” Berry wrote on Twitter.

The Monster’s Ball actress added, “This innocent child is now fighting for his life. This could be your child. This should NOT happen.”

Hudson tweeted a photo of Yarl and wrote, “My God !!! Heartbroken for this young man and his family. Praying for his complete recovery ! #RalphYarl.”

Davis and Washington each shared calls to action to their pages. “Instead of waiting around for #LoveIsBlind…make a phone call. For #RalphYarl,” Washington wrote on Twitter. “Demand that Prosecutor Zachary Thompson make an arrest and bring the appropriate charges.”