Cecilia Gentili, Kevin Spacey,

CECILIA GENTILI DIES AT 52: E! News reports that Pose actor Cecilia Gentili died on Tuesday (February 6th) at the age of 52. “Our beloved Cecilia Gentili passed away this morning to continue watching over us in spirit. Please be gentle with each other and love one another with ferocity,” a post shared to Gentili’s Instagram page on Tuesday (February 6th) reads. “We will be sharing more updates about services and what is to come in the following days.” Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Angelica Ross, and Dominique Jackson all reacted to the news on Instagram. Sharing a scene that she did with Gentili on Pose, Jackson wrote in the caption, “AN ACTIVIST, AN ICON, A TRAILBLAZER, A MOTHER, A WIFE, AN ACTRESS AND COMEDIAN, AN AMAZING SISTER AND A PHENOMENAL HUMAN BEING!”

KEVIN SPACEY SETTLES ‘HOUSE OF CARDS’ MISCONDUCT ARBITRATION: Variety reports that Kevin Spacey has agreed to pay $1 million to MRC, the company that produced House of Cards. In 2021, the American Beauty actor was originally ordered to pay $31 million for alleged sexual harassment on the set of the show. Now, he can pay the settlement “over multiple years in installments equal to 10% of his after-tax income,” according to the outlet.

EMILY BLUNT WAS PICKING UP DOG POOP WHEN SHE LEARNED ABOUT HER OSCAR NOMINATION FOR ‘OPPENHEIMER:’ It is a moment they will never forget. During a recent interview with Josh Horowitz at New York’s 92nd Street Y, Emily Blunt revealed that she was picking up dog poop when she learned that she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Oppenheimer. “I did have a brief cry in the middle of Brooklyn, brief weep directly after picking up my dog’s poop,” the Devil Wears Prada actor said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “I did pick up her poop and then I heard that I got nominated, so it was perfect,” she added, sharing that her husband, John Krasinski, “had a really good cry as well, after helping me with the poop. I think he went and put it in the trash, and then we both cried.”

DAKOTA JOHNSON SAYS HOLLYWOOD IS ‘REALLY F—KING BLEAK:’ Dakota Johnson candidly shared her thoughts about the current state of Hollywood in a recent interview with L’Officiel. The Madame Web actor told the outlet that she finds the industry to be “really f—king bleak” and “disheartening.” Johnson explained that “the people who run streaming platforms don’t trust creative people or artists to know what’s going to work, and that is just going to make us implode.” The Fifty Shades of Grey actor added, “It’s so hard to get anything made … We made a movie called Daddio that was sold at Telluride to Sony Classics, which was amazing, but it took a lot of fighting to get that made. People are just so afraid, and I’m like, why? … Everyone who makes decisions is afraid. They want to do the safe thing, and the safe thing is really boring.”