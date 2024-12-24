CBS Hits 16th Straight Season As Most-Watched Primetime Network (05/03)

CBS remains the most-watched TV network for the 16th consecutive season, averaging 5.59 million viewers per night. The network’s record-setting Super Bowl broadcast in February helped helped keep it in the top spot, along with hosting 8 of the 10 most watched shows (excluding sports) on broadcast TV — including the freshman drama Tracker at No. 1. CBS also holds a slight edge over NBC in the key demographic groups of adults 18-49 and adults 25-54. Fox suffered the biggest hit with a 25% decline in viewership this season, while The CW slipped by 16% in its first season under new ownership.

