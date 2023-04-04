Caterina Scorsone Opens Up About Surviving A House Fire Earlier This Year

Grey’s Anatomy star Caterina Scorsone took to Instagram on Monday (April 3rd) to reveal that she lost her house and four of her pets to a fire earlier this year.

“Hello friends (cw: fire/loss),” she wrote. “A couple of months ago my house burned down. While getting my kids ready for bed and finishing bath time, smoke began to seep up through the grout around the tub. When I looked down the hallway a river of thick black smoke had already formed and was filling the house.”

Scorsone shared a carousel of photos that featured damage from the fire as well as the pets that she and her children are grieving. “One thing about fires: they happen fast. I had about two minutes to get my three kids out of the house, and we escaped with less than shoes on our feet. But we got out. And for that I am eternally grateful,” she continued. “Heartbreakingly, we lost all four of our pets. We are still sitting with that loss, but we are lucky we got to love them at all.”

The Private Practice actress added, “What we learned is that the only thing that matters are the people (and beings) that you love. The only thing that matters is community. We would not be here without it and we are so grateful. Thank you.”