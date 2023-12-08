Casey Wilson Says Tim Allen Was ‘So F?king Rude’ On The Set Of ‘The Santa Clauses’

Casey Wilson did not mince words when it came to sharing her experience working with Tim Allen on The Santa Clauses in 2022. The Gone Girl actor said it was the “worst, truly single worst experience I’ve ever had with a co-star ever,” during a recent episode of her Bitch Sesh podcast.

While the pair were filming a scene together, the Great American Baking Show host recalled, “[He] goes over to the producer who is standing four feet from me and goes, and I hear him, he goes, ‘You gotta tell her to stop stepping on my lines.’ The producer turns to me with horror on his face and has to walk one foot to me and he goes, ‘Um, Tim would ask that you stop stepping on his lines.’”

She added that “everybody was walking on egg shells” around him on set and that they “just looked frantic.” The Saturday Night Live alum shared, “When he was done, he was so f—king rude. Never made eye contact, never said anything. It was so uncomfortable.”

At the end of filming, she said, “Tim Allen goes, ‘Leaving!,’ takes his Santa cape, picks it up and drops it on the floor and walks out … People are scurrying to pick up his velvet Santa coat. He’s a b—ch. And this is the best … I will not say who said this. This was someone that I do not know, perhaps in the crew. [He or she] breezes past me and just goes, ‘You’re seeing him on a good day.‘”

This comes after Pamela Anderson wrote in her 2023 memoir titled Love, Pamela that Allen flashed her on the set of Home Improvement in the 1990s.