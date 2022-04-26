Cary Elwes Is Airlifted To The Hospital Following A Rattlesnake Bite

website maker

The Princess Bride actor Cary Elwes is recovering from a run-in with a rattlesnake over the weekend. Elwes was reportedly doing yardwork when the serpent bit him on the hand.

According to TMZ, the Robin Hood actor was airlifted to the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center on Saturday (April 23rd) to receive treatment for the snakebite.

On Monday (April 25th), Elwes posted to Twitter to share the news, including a photo of his swollen and bruised finger.

Referencing The Princess Bride, Elwes wrote, “Bit not by a ROUS but a rattlesnake. Grateful to the staff of Malibu Urgent Care, LA County Fire Dept. and the staff and medical professionals at @UCLAHealth for their great care. Am recovering well thanks to all these wonderful folks.”