Carter Rubin Wins 'The Voice'

Carter Rubin has won The Voice

The 15-year-old Shoreham, New York native beat out team John Legend’s John Holiday, Team Kelly Clarkson’s Desz and team Blake Shelton’s Jim Ranger and Ian Flanigan.

His victory gives Gwen Stefani her first-ever win.

In addition to crowning a winner, The Voice finale featured special performances by Shelton and Stefani, Dan + Shay, Lauren Daigle, Keith Urban, Pink, Lewis Capaldi, Florida Georgia Line, Nelly, Jason Derulo, 24kGoldn, Iann Dior, Julia Michaels and JP Saxe.