Carrie Bernans, Jack Black, ‘Rust’ + More!

‘BLACK PANTHER’ ACTOR CARRIE BERNANS IS INJURED IN HIT-AND-RUN ACCIDENT IN NEW YORK CITY: Actor and stunt performer Carrie Bernans, who has appeared in films such as Black Panther and The Color Purple, was severely injured in a hit-and-run accident in Manhattan on New Year’s Day (January 1st). According to ABC News, Bernans was pinned under a food truck, after a 44-year-old man fleeing police drove into a crowd of pedestrians at approximately 1:30 a.m. Bernan’s mother, Patricia Lee, shared graphic photos of her injuries to Instagram on Monday (January 1st), writing in the caption, “She’s still in so much pain and can’t answer calls at this time, but appreciate the messages. This was a traumatic incident.” Lee added, “She has a few broken bones, fractures, & chipped teeth but thanking God that she’s alive … Police caught him shortly after and arrested him. Amidst the chaos of the New Year’s incident, she’s holding onto an immense sense of gratitude for life itself.”

JACK BLACK TO STAR IN ‘MINECRAFT’ MOVIE: Variety reports that Jack Black will be joining Jason Momoa and Danielle Brooks in the live-action Minecraft movie, based on the popular video game. The film is expected to reach theaters on April 4th, 2025. The School of Rock actor shared a photo of himself reading Minecraft Basics for Dummies to Instagram on Tuesday (January 2nd). “An actor prepares,” he captioned the post.

CHECK OUT FIRST LOOK PHOTOS FOR ‘RUST:’ Deadline reports that the first-look photos for Rust, starring Alec Baldwin, have been released. Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer who was fatally shot on the set of the movie, is responsible for two of the five stills that were released: “one of actress Frances Fisher in the doorway, and one of the lone rider to the right of the screen,” according to the outlet. Cinematographer Bianca Cline, who took over for Hutchins when filming resumed, is behind the other stills.

AMY ROBACH ‘NEVER WANT[S] TO GO BACK TO THE GRIND OF MORNING TELEVISION:’ Amy Robach is ready to leave morning television behind, after she and T.J. Holmes were fired from GMA3 last year. “I learned that I never want to go back to the grind of morning television,” she said on Tuesday’s (January 2nd) episode of the Amy and T.J. Podcast. She added, “And I learned that I don’t miss the job, I miss the people.”