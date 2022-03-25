Carole Baskin Denies Killing Her Ex On TikTok
Carole Baskin appeared on TikTok Wednesday (March 23rd) to make sure that everyone knows she didn’t have anything to do with the death of her ex-husband Don Lewis.
In the clip shared by @notfamousnicole (and subsequently deleted), the Tiger King star danced to the tune of Brooklyn Charles’ “Savage: Tiger King Edition” and mouthed the words, “No, I didn’t” as the lyrics, “Carole Baskin/Killed her husband/whacked him,” played.
The Big Cat Rescue CEO shared in a November 2021 Reddit AMA that she thinks her ex-husband died in a plane crash.