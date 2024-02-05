Carl Weathers Dies At 76

Carl Weathers, the actor most known for his role as Apollo Creed in Rocky, has died at the age of 76. His family announced the news in a statement on Friday (February 2nd), adding that he “died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, February 1st, 2024.”

Weathers also starred in films such as Predator, Action Jackson, and Happy Gilmore. He held roles on television shows such as The Mandalorian and Arrested Development as well.

Mariska Hargitay, Sylvester Stallone, Michael B. Jordan, Pedro Pascal, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Octavia Spencer all took to Instagram over the weekend to honor the late actor.

“Carl Weathers will always be a legend. An extraordinary athlete, a fantastic actor, and a great person. We couldn’t have made Predator without him. And we certainly wouldn’t have had such a wonderful time making it,” Schwarzenegger captioned a series of stills from the film. “Every minute with him – on set and off – was pure joy. He was the type of friend who pushes you to be your best just to keep up with him. I’ll miss him, and my thoughts are with his family.”