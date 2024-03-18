Cara Delevingne’s Whimsical Mansion Destroyed In Huge Fire

Cara Delevingne’s multi-million-dollar home in Los Angeles was destroyed in a massive fire early Friday morning. The blaze burned for nearly three hours and took 94 firefighters to extinguish. Luckily, no one was seriously injured, although one firefighter was transported to the hospital in fair condition and an occupant suffered minor smoke inhalation. Cara, who was in London at the time, took to Instagram to express her heartbreak, and her gratitude to the firefighters. She also confirmed that her two cats, initially believed to be missing, survived the fire.

“My heart is broken today … I cannot believe it,” the supermodel-turned-actress shared. “Life can change in a blink of an eye. So cherish what you have.” The house, featured in an Architectural Digest segment, was known for its unique and exuberant decor, including a crawl-through tunnel that was designed to look like a vagina.