Cara Delevingne Reflects on Viral Sex Bench Photos

Cara Delevingne opened up about how she felt when the “sex bench” shots of herself and ex Ashley Benson went viral in 2019. She also shared how they stand today.

In a conversation with Cosmo, she said the giant sex toy “was heavy” and added that, today, she finds the images “hysterical.”

And even though they split last year, the pair are still on good terms today. “I don’t feel like I’ve ever left a relationship so f–ked up that it’s been like, ‘I never want to speak to that person again,'” she said. “I just love all the people I was ever with and want the best for them, you know what I mean? I want to see them grow, see them happy.”

Discussing the past year or so during the pandemic, she said: “It was the most trying time.”

Delevingne also discussed coming out as pansexual and gender-fluid: “I just feel like such a fluid person and if I ever say that I’m anything, it will just stick, which I don’t like.”